Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

RKDA stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.