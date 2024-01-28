Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
RKDA stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
