Ardent Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

