Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $526,000 in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $85,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 381,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

