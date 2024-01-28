Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

