Ardent Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,083 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

