Ardent Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,373 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

