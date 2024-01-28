Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 824,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.1 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
Aristocrat Leisure stock remained flat at $29.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.54.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.