Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 824,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.1 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

Aristocrat Leisure stock remained flat at $29.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

