Ark Price Hits $0.91 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Ark has a market capitalization of $162.07 million and $26.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002321 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,523,804 coins and its circulating supply is 178,523,686 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

