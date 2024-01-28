Arrow Financial (AROW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, January 29th.
Shares of AROW opened at $26.69 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $455.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Arrow Financial news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Colin L. Read purchased 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin L. Read purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $159,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,161 shares of company stock worth $292,168 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
