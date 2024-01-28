Arrow Financial (AROW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

AROW stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $455.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at $68,976.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,161 shares of company stock valued at $292,168 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

