Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

