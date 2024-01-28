Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.03. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,836 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

