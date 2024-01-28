Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Ashland worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.