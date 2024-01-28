ASML Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.58 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.5794 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $867.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.03. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ASML alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,503,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.