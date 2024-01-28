Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 119,490 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,490 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

