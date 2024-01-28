Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 449,569 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 877,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 449,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

