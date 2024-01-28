Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,361,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,557,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.76% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $128,592,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of AA opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

