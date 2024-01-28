Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 228.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $44,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,217.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,153.18.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

