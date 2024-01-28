Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1,234.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,917 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Splunk worth $40,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 365.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.