Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 99,666 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 287.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 141.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.94.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.