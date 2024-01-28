Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.02% of Veeco Instruments worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $32.45 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.