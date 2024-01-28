Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1,272.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,475.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,417.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,443.39. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

