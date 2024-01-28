Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1,310.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 293,832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

