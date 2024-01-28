Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3,823.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

