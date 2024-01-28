Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 247.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 3.00% of Caribou Biosciences worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBU opened at $5.46 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $482.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

