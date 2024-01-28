Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,280 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.10% of Photronics worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 145.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Photronics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $30.14 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

