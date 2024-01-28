Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.91 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,969 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

AKAM opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.