Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.99 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 944.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 415,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

