Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $46.85 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,087,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,023 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $46,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

