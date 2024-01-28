Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $48.83 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $48,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

