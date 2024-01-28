Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $49.94 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 15,487.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.83% of Forward Air worth $49,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.
Forward Air Price Performance
FWRD stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
