Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $51.92 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,454 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $51,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

