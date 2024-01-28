Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 122,905 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 141.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

