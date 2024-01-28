Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 128,063 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 209.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $264.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

