Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 178,412 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Stifel Financial worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SF opened at $74.02 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.