Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 21,066 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Franklin Electric worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

