Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 721,877 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 15,487.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,877 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.83% of Forward Air worth $49,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

