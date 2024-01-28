Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 202,256 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 77.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

