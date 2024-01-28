Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 141.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,647 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.