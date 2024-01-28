Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,376 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $40,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,614 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average is $250.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.62 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

