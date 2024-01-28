Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $37,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 252,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.