Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 157,919 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $43,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $934,480,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Shares of CI opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.44. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

