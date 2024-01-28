Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 203,577 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $32,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

