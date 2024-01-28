Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 224,450 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,450 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

