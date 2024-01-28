Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,326 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,326 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of AerCap worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 26.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AER opened at $77.82 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

