Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,633 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Allison Transmission worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

