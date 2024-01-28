Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,441 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Seagen worth $47,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

