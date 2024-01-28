Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512,963 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of KBR worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,450,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the period.

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.53 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

