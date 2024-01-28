Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 16,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.15.
About Assicurazioni Generali
