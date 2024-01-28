AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

